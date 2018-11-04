Scottish woman charged over London ambulance damage after England World Cup win

Have your say

A young Scottish woman is among four people charged by police after a London ambulance car was trashed following an England World Cup match.

Larissa Bell, 21, of East Kilbride, is due to appear in court in London later this month alongside three Englishmen charged with criminal damage.

The vehicle was smashed up when booze-fuelled yobs went wild on Borough High Street, near London Bridge station, after England’s 2-0 football World Cup quarter final win against Sweden in Russia on Saturday July 7.

Bell is understood to have been spending the weekend in London with friends when she was pictured being cheered as she danced on top of the ambulance car.

The restaurant worker was identified after footage of the incident went viral.

The London Ambulance rapid response car had to be taken out of service for repairs after being left with a shattered windscreen and major dents to the bonnet.

Ambulance chiefs condemned the incident at the time, tweeting: “We’re delighted with the result, but this has put a big dampener on the celebrations for us.

“While our officer attended a call nearby, this car was damaged in Borough High Street during the celebrations after the game - it’s now off the road to be repaired.”

Disgusted football fans responded to the images by raising thousands of pounds to repair the ambulance via social media.

Millwall supporters raised £10,000 for the Ambulance Service after footage of the incident went viral.

A Skoda dealership also offered to repair the vehicle free-of-charge, so the money raised went instead towards restoring a historic 1965 ambulance.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “Detectives investigating a report of criminal damage after a London Ambulance Service vehicle was damaged in Borough High Street on Saturday, 7 July have charged four people.

“Perry Kangyue Jian, 26, of Poplar, east London, Larissa Bell, 21, of East Kilbride, Glasgow, James Elton, 27, of West Hampstead, north west London, and Scott Dennett, 25, of Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire, were charged with criminal damage via postal requisition.

“All four had previously been interviewed under caution.”

He said they are due to appear at Camberwell Green Magistrates’ Court in south London later this month.