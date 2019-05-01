Seagull ‘spontaneously kills’ pigeon in South Queensferry pier attack

A photographer has captured a dramatic incident in South Queensferry whereby a seagull landed and spontaneously killed a pigeon.

Duncan McCafferty had been at the Forth bridges with his camera last night when he snapped the attack as it unfolded on the pier at Port Edgar.

He said he showed the picture to quite a few people who were surprised about why the incident happened in the first place.

Mr McCafferty described it as “bizarre” that a seagull would do this, especially in South Queensferry, as there does not appear to be a shortage of food for the gulls.

