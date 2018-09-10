Sean’s goal is the 2019 World Games in Abu Dhabi

AN employee of McDonald’s in Corstorphine, Edinburgh, is set to compete as goalkeeper for Team GB in the 2019 World Games in Abu Dhabi.

Sean McCulloch, 30, will represent Team GB in the 2019 Abu Dhabi Special Olympic World Games, the largest multi-sport competition in the world that year.

The Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports organisation for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Sean, who was born in Inverness and grew up in Glasgow, trains for the Special Olympics football team every week in Glasgow. He fits his training and around his job as a night-time employee so there’s plenty of time to practise football. He has worked at McDonald’s for nearly ten years.

Sean is not new to the Special Olympics and has competed in two previous World Games. His biggest achievement is representing Team GB in the Special Olympics World Games in Los Angeles in 2015, where the team won gold. The hotly-contested final against Bangladesh was won on a penalty shoot-out where Sean made a match-winning save to secured first place for Great Britain.

Sean also won a bronze medal in the National Games in Bath in 2013 and a silver medal in the National Games in Sheffield in 2017.

“Winning the gold medal in the Special Olympics World Games in LA was one of the best moments of my life. I can’t wait to represent Scotland once again in the World Games next March, and I’m doing everything I can to raise the necessary funds,” said Sean.

On top of an intense training schedule, Sean must raise £2000 to get himself to the Abu Dhabi World Games next year.

“My colleagues at McDonald’s have been really supportive. I can’t thank them enough for helping me raise £1000 so far,” said Sean.

Local franchisee Elliot Jardine, who owns and operates the McDonald’s restaurant in Corstorphine, is helping Sean raise the money.

On August, 8 he and the McDonald’s team organised an Olympic themed sports day in Callendar Park, Falkirk. Teams of players from eight McDonald’s restaurants in central Scotland competed in relays, hurdles, triple jump, shot put and discus. The event also included a penalty shootout, with Sean in goals, giving him a chance to practice his skills. Together they raised £1000 to support Sean’s trip.

Elliot said: “Sean has worked really hard and shown great persistence and tenacity to train for the World Games alongside his role at McDonald’s. He’s achieved so much at a young age and is truly an inspiration to those he works with. We are all very proud of him here at McDonald’s Corstorphine and wish him all the best in next year’s games!”