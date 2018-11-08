Search begins for Italian Restaurant of the Year 2018

We are on the hunt for the best Italian Restaurant of 2018.

A pasta or a pizza? Spaghetti or penne? Pepperoni or anchovy? We all love to sit down to an Italian meal and, with thousands of Italian restaurants in the UK, we all have our favourite.

Now we want YOU to tell us which local restaurant gets your pick.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in the only restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous decor of the restaurant?

Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a pizza or a pasta?

We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Italian Restaurant of the Year 2018. The details of eligible restaurants will be published online until Friday, November 23, 2018.

So who is deserving of a place in our top ten?

To vote from the list simply buy the Evening News, return the coupon on page 16 back to us, stating the voting number, full name and address of the Italian restaurant you wish to nominate. Post your completed voting form to Italian Restaurant of the Year, Edinburgh Evening News, Content Sales, Orchard Brae House, 30 Queensferry Road, Edinburgh, EH4 2HS.

Nominations close on Friday, November 23, 2018.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

You can view our fill shortlist below.

Al Borgo 535 Lanark Road

Al Dente 139 Easter Road

Al Fresco Guilano’s Bistro 22 Union Place

Amarone 12-13 St Andrew’s Square

Ask Italian 9-13 Shandwick Place

Asti 73 Broughton Street

Bar Italia 100 Lothian Road

Bar Napoli 75 Hanover Street

Bella Italia 54-56 North Bridge

Bella Italia 9-11 Hanover Street

Ciao Roma 64 South Bridge

Civerinos 5 Hunter Square

Civerinos Slice 49 Forrest Road

Contini 103 George Street

Dantes 58 Bridge Street

Di Giorgio’s 1 Brandon Terrace

Divino Enoteca 5 Merchant Street

Ecco Vino 19 Cockburn Street

Fabio’s Restaurant 23 Glasgow Road

Frankie and Benny’s 130 High Street

Frankie and Benny’s Unit 3 Omni Centre

Frankie and Benny’s Gyle Avenue

Frankie and Benny’s Fort Kinnaird

Frankie and Benny’s 98/3 Ocean Drive

Frizzante Proseccheria 95 Lothian Road

Gaia Delicatessan 32 Crighton Place

Gordon’s Trattoria 231 High Street

Guiliano’s 18-19 Union Place

Gusto 135 George Street

il Castello 36 Castle Terrace

Inca 183 Bruntsfield Place

Jamie’s Italian 54 George Street

La Bruschetta 13 Clifton Terrace

La Favorita 325-331 Leith Walk

La Locando 61 Cockburn Street

La Piazza 97-99 Shandwick Place

La Rusticana 90 Hanover Street

Locanda De Gusti 102 Dalry Road

Made in Italy 42 Grassmarket

Mamma Roma 4-6 Antigua Street

Martone 1 Waterloo Place

Mia Italian Kitchen 96 Dalry Road

Mia Italian Kitchen 394 Morningside Road

Nonna’s Kitchen 45 Morningside Road

Novapizza 42 Howe Street

O’Oliverio 64 Grassmarket

Origano 236 Leith Walk

Papavero Restaurant 18 Howe Street

Papilio Restaurant 158 Bruntsfield Place

Piatto Verde 7 Dundee Terrace

Piccolino 103 High Riggs

Pizza Express 1 Victoria Street

Pizza Express 1 Nile Grove

Pizza Express 56b Fort Kinnaird

Pizza Express 32 Queensferry Street

Pizza Express 1 Deanhaugh Street

Pizza Express Ocean Terminal

Pizza Express 38 Shore

Pizza Express 111 Holyrood Road

Pizza Hut 46 North Bridge

Pizza Hut Unit 2 Fountain Park

Pizza Hut 28 Kinnaird Park

Pizza Hut 34-36 Hanover Street

Pizza Posto 16 Nicholson Street

Pizzeria 1926 85 Dalry Road

Polentoni 38 Easter Road

Quattro Zero 40-41 Queensferry Street

Radici Italian Bistro 2 Deanhaugh Street

Rigatoni’s 27 South Clerk Street

Ristorante Isola 85-87 Newington Road

Sambuca 103-105 Causewayside

Taste of Italy 9 Baxter’s Place

Tempo Perso 208 Bruntsfield Place

The Jolly Restaurant 9 Elm Row

The Sicilian Restaurant Union Street

Tony Macaroni Omni Centre Greenside Row

Tony Macaroni 503 Queensferry Road

Vapiano 7 South St David’s Street

Veeno 11 Lister Square

Veeno Edinburgh 76 Rose Street

Victor and Carina Contini Cannonball Restaurant 356 Castlehill

Vittoria On The Bridge 19 George IV Bridge

Vittoria On The Walk 113 Brunswick Street

Zizzi Edinburgh Leith 1-3 Ocean Terminal

Zizzi Edinburgh Quay Fountainbridge

Zizzi Queensferry Street 42 Queensferry Street

Zizzi Roxburgh Court 1 Roxburgh Court Royal Mile

Zucca 15-17 Grindlay Street

