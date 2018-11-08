Search begins for Italian Restaurant of the Year 2018

We are on the hunt for the best Italian Restaurant of 2018.
A pasta or a pizza? Spaghetti or penne? Pepperoni or anchovy? We all love to sit down to an Italian meal and, with thousands of Italian restaurants in the UK, we all have our favourite.
Now we want YOU to tell us which local restaurant gets your pick.
It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in the only restaurant you use.
Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous decor of the restaurant?
Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a pizza or a pasta?
We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Italian Restaurant of the Year 2018. The details of eligible restaurants will be published online until Friday, November 23, 2018.
So who is deserving of a place in our top ten?
You can view our fill shortlist below.
Al Borgo 535 Lanark Road
Al Dente 139 Easter Road
Al Fresco Guilano’s Bistro 22 Union Place
Amarone 12-13 St Andrew’s Square
Ask Italian 9-13 Shandwick Place
Asti 73 Broughton Street
Bar Italia 100 Lothian Road
Bar Napoli 75 Hanover Street
Bella Italia 54-56 North Bridge
Bella Italia 9-11 Hanover Street
Ciao Roma 64 South Bridge
Civerinos 5 Hunter Square
Civerinos Slice 49 Forrest Road
Contini 103 George Street
Dantes 58 Bridge Street
Di Giorgio’s 1 Brandon Terrace
Divino Enoteca 5 Merchant Street
Ecco Vino 19 Cockburn Street
Fabio’s Restaurant 23 Glasgow Road
Frankie and Benny’s 130 High Street
Frankie and Benny’s Unit 3 Omni Centre
Frankie and Benny’s Gyle Avenue
Frankie and Benny’s Fort Kinnaird
Frankie and Benny’s 98/3 Ocean Drive
Frizzante Proseccheria 95 Lothian Road
Gaia Delicatessan 32 Crighton Place
Gordon’s Trattoria 231 High Street
Guiliano’s 18-19 Union Place
Gusto 135 George Street
il Castello 36 Castle Terrace
Inca 183 Bruntsfield Place
Jamie’s Italian 54 George Street
La Bruschetta 13 Clifton Terrace
La Favorita 325-331 Leith Walk
La Locando 61 Cockburn Street
La Piazza 97-99 Shandwick Place
La Rusticana 90 Hanover Street
Locanda De Gusti 102 Dalry Road
Made in Italy 42 Grassmarket
Mamma Roma 4-6 Antigua Street
Martone 1 Waterloo Place
Mia Italian Kitchen 96 Dalry Road
Mia Italian Kitchen 394 Morningside Road
Nonna’s Kitchen 45 Morningside Road
Novapizza 42 Howe Street
O’Oliverio 64 Grassmarket
Origano 236 Leith Walk
Papavero Restaurant 18 Howe Street
Papilio Restaurant 158 Bruntsfield Place
Piatto Verde 7 Dundee Terrace
Piccolino 103 High Riggs
Pizza Express 1 Victoria Street
Pizza Express 1 Nile Grove
Pizza Express 56b Fort Kinnaird
Pizza Express 32 Queensferry Street
Pizza Express 1 Deanhaugh Street
Pizza Express Ocean Terminal
Pizza Express 38 Shore
Pizza Express 111 Holyrood Road
Pizza Hut 46 North Bridge
Pizza Hut Unit 2 Fountain Park
Pizza Hut 28 Kinnaird Park
Pizza Hut 34-36 Hanover Street
Pizza Posto 16 Nicholson Street
Pizzeria 1926 85 Dalry Road
Polentoni 38 Easter Road
Quattro Zero 40-41 Queensferry Street
Radici Italian Bistro 2 Deanhaugh Street
Rigatoni’s 27 South Clerk Street
Ristorante Isola 85-87 Newington Road
Sambuca 103-105 Causewayside
Taste of Italy 9 Baxter’s Place
Tempo Perso 208 Bruntsfield Place
The Jolly Restaurant 9 Elm Row
The Sicilian Restaurant Union Street
Tony Macaroni Omni Centre Greenside Row
Tony Macaroni 503 Queensferry Road
Vapiano 7 South St David’s Street
Veeno 11 Lister Square
Veeno Edinburgh 76 Rose Street
Victor and Carina Contini Cannonball Restaurant 356 Castlehill
Vittoria On The Bridge 19 George IV Bridge
Vittoria On The Walk 113 Brunswick Street
Zizzi Edinburgh Leith 1-3 Ocean Terminal
Zizzi Edinburgh Quay Fountainbridge
Zizzi Queensferry Street 42 Queensferry Street
Zizzi Roxburgh Court 1 Roxburgh Court Royal Mile
Zucca 15-17 Grindlay Street
