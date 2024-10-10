Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A police search to find a missing West Lothian man has ended in tragedy after a body was found this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Johnstone, 47, was reported missing after he was last seen in East Calder on Wednesday evening. Today police confirmed that a man’s body has been found in a car at 7.15am in Lasswade Bank, Edinburgh.

The body of a man was found on Thursday, October 10 in Lasswade Bank, Edinburgh. Police believe it to be William Johnstone | Police Scotland

Police advised formal identification has still to take place but they believe it to be William Johnstone. Mr Johnstone’s family have been made aware and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.