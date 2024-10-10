Search for 47-year-old man from West Lothian ends in tragedy after body found

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 10th Oct 2024, 15:01 GMT
A police search to find a missing West Lothian man has ended in tragedy after a body was found this morning. 

William Johnstone, 47, was reported missing after he was last seen in East Calder on Wednesday evening. Today police confirmed that a man’s body has been found in a car at 7.15am in Lasswade Bank, Edinburgh.

The body of a man was found on Thursday, October 10 in Lasswade Bank, Edinburgh. Police believe it to be William JohnstoneThe body of a man was found on Thursday, October 10 in Lasswade Bank, Edinburgh. Police believe it to be William Johnstone
The body of a man was found on Thursday, October 10 in Lasswade Bank, Edinburgh. Police believe it to be William Johnstone | Police Scotland

Police advised formal identification has still to take place but they believe it to be William Johnstone.  Mr Johnstone’s family have been made aware and his death is not being treated as suspicious. 

 A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

