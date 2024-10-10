Search for 47-year-old man from West Lothian ends in tragedy after body found
A police search to find a missing West Lothian man has ended in tragedy after a body was found this morning.
William Johnstone, 47, was reported missing after he was last seen in East Calder on Wednesday evening. Today police confirmed that a man’s body has been found in a car at 7.15am in Lasswade Bank, Edinburgh.
Police advised formal identification has still to take place but they believe it to be William Johnstone. Mr Johnstone’s family have been made aware and his death is not being treated as suspicious.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
