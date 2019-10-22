Search launched for developer to help regenerate Edinburgh's Fountain brewery site

Vastint are developing the next-door New Fountainbridge site

More than 400 new homes and a 10,000 sq metre office building aimed at growing technology companies are planned for the former Fountain Brewery site, along with shops, eateries and space for social enterprises.

The council has invited expressions of interest from potential developers and hopes to appoint a partner by next summer with construction due to begin in spring 2021.

The development site is the land between Fountainbridge and the Union Canal, northeast of Viewforth and previously known as India Quay. It is adjacent to the “New Fountainbridge” site being developed by Vastint Hospitality.

The regeneration of Fountainbridge has already seen former industrial land transformed into offices, hotels, flats, and student accommodation, as well as a new home for Boroughmuir High School and the Edinburgh Printmakers cultural hub.

Housing convener Kate Campbell said: ”The new high school and refurbishment of the old rubber factory, now a state of the art HQ for Edinburgh Printmakers, were the first steps in the regeneration of this longstanding gap site.

“This next phase will see hundreds of new homes being built and around 40 per cent of them will be affordable. Fountainbridge has proportionally less social housing than other parts of the city so this is crucial to making sure that we have strong, mixed communities across our city.

“We have the opportunity to deliver office space on part of the site, some of which will be available for social enterprises and which will have a strong focus on the emerging tech sector, supporting our ambition to be the data driven capital of Europe and creating well paid, skilled jobs.