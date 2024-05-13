Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police say concern for the schoolgirl is growing

An urgent search has been launched for a 10-year-old girl who has been reported missing in Dunbar.

Sophia Timms was last seen in Belhaven Road and is thought to have possibly headed in the direction of High Street or Countess Crescent.

Police say concerns are growing for the youngster’s welfare and they have asked the public to help ‘keep an eye out for her’.

She is described as around 4ft 10 and of slim build with long brown hair which was styled in a bun with a purple scrunchie. When she was last seen, she was wearing a blue and pink rain jacket, a red polo top and black leggings. She was also wearing blue Sketchers trainers and was possibly carrying a red and white backpack.

Sergeant Rhona Meikle said: “There have been no confirmed sightings of Sophia since 8.30am and concerns are growing for her welfare. We want to make sure she is safe and well.