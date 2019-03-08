Seatbelt shame sparks Musselburgh couple’s weight loss

Requesting an extra long seatbelt during a flight for a Stateside trip left a Musselburgh holidaymaker feeling humiliated.

Carole Melon, 54, was heading to Florida with her husband Derek when she realised she wasn’t able to fasten the seatbelt.

But despite feeling unhappy Carole said it was that moment that convinced her she never wanted to be in that position again.

“Thankfully no-one heard me asking for it, but the embarrassment of having to ask was enough to spur me on – it was time to lose weight.

“The next time I was flying, I wanted to be able to buckle up like any other person.

“When I returned, I decided to join Weight Watchers, now rebranded as WW.”

And since joining the club at Musselburgh Hope Church, Carole has now lost over four and a half stone and feels “fantastic”.

The move also inspired her husband Derek to jump on the scales and start the weight loss journey.

Starting at 21st 2lbs, Derek ditched the large bars of chocolate, deep pan pizzas and bread and cheese in favour of fresh fruit and veg and he now weights 16 st 10lbs.

“My wife joined WW and her initial weight loss was inspiring, Derek said. “I knew I had to lose weight, but I just never had the motivation to do anything about it.

“My wife was looking amazing and it was then that I knew it was time for me to get on the WW wagon.

“I’m so glad I joined with Carole, as I find it easy to follow.”

Derek said not having to cut out his favourite snacks, such as crisps has helped him to stick to the weight loss plan.

“I can still eat my favourite snacks, crisps, which is something I was not prepared to give up. Thankfully I can enjoy these and still lose weight.

“Doing the Freestyle plan with Carole is really good, although we do not always eat the same foods. The choice of foods that we can enjoy and eat, means both us can enjoy what we want.”

And despite sometimes being the only man at the weekly meetings Derek urged others not to be put off.

“The support from the coach Lisa is fantastic, and sometimes I’m the only male who stays. This does not phase me, as my weight loss is too important, and everyone is really friendly and even when my wife can’t make it, I go on my own. Men should not be afraid of joining, as I’ve had a fantastic weight loss.”

The couple agreed their healthier approach to food has made a big lifestyle difference particularly when it comes to shopping.

Carole said: “Now I can make the right choices, walk more and shop for clothes that I would never have been able to buy before. Clothes shopping has become really enjoyable and less expensive, as I no longer need to buy a size 26, but a rather smaller size 16.”

“It sounds silly,” added Derek. “But being able to go and buy a 38 waist instead of a 50-inch waist just makes me smile.”

newsen@edinburghnews.com