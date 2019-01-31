‘Second class citizens’ claim over delays to replace Burnshot Bridge

EDINBURGH City Council has been accused of treating rural residents as “second class citizens” amid delays in replacing a key bridge.

Officials have now admitted that a new Burnshot Bridge over the A90 in the west of the Capital, is unlikely to be opened until April 2020. The bridge was closed in November 2016 due to safety fears when parts of the structure collapsed – and was eventually demolished in 2017.

The bridge provided a key connection between Kirkliston and the city centre and progress to provide a replacement has stalled. But the transport convener has blasted critics, saying they have a “basic misunderstanding” of the situation.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Kevin Lang campaigned for the funding to be provided for the replacement bridge. He said: “Despite all the promises from the SNP/Labour administration, not a single part of the new Burnshot Bridge will be built during this financial year.

“Over two years have already passed since the original bridge was closed. Now we are told to wait another 15 months before a new bridge is provided. It is little wonder that my constituents in Kirkliston are so angry.”

He added: “The truth is that this project has never been a high enough priority for the transport convener or the administration. They have treated people in Kirkliston and wider rural west Edinburgh as second class citizens. I simply do not believe they would have tolerated this kind of delay with a city centre bridge.

“I refuse to accept the project needs to take this long. Officials need to look again at the resourcing and timetable for the bridge and find a way of completing it this year.”

As part of the 2018/19 council budget, money was committed by the SNP/Labour coalition for the construction of a new bridge. But in a briefing from council officials, it was confirmed that construction work will not start until May of this year. It will likely take until April 2020 for the bridge to be complete.

Council officers said: “The construction costs of the bridge will be confirmed shortly... it is expected that construction will commence in May 2019 and take ten to 11 months.”

Transport and environment convener, Cllr Lesley Macinnes, said: “This is an extremely complex project and timescales have always been subject to a detailed design process, contract negotiations and subsequent approval. Now that design work is complete, we aim to begin construction in the next few months. We recognise how important this is to the local community.”