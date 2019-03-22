Second man, 18, due in court after armed robberies of two young women in Edinburgh

Have your say

A second man has been charged in connection with the armed robberies of two women the Newington and Southside areas of the city.

The separate incidents took place shortly after 1am and 1:30am on Sunday, March 17th in the Sciennes House Place and Drummond Street areas.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court. Pic: Ian Georgeson

The female victims, aged 20 and 22, were threatened and had a number of personal items stolen.

A 25-year-old man appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, March 10, in connection with the incidents.

An 18-year-old man is due to appear in court today, Friday March 22nd.

Detectives would like to thank the public for their continued support during this investigation.

