POLICE have charged a second man with attempted murder over an alleged Leith Walk pub attack.

The Mousetrap bar was cordoned off after a man named locally as Peter Moyes suffered serious injuries at the weekend.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a premises in the Leith Walk area at around 12.10am on Sunday, July 8 after a 24-year-old man was seriously injured.”

The 40-year-old man was expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday.