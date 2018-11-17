Second teen dies following Kirkcaldy crash

POLICE have confirmed that a second teenager has died after a crash in Fife last Sunday.

The 17-year-old was a passenger in a car that was involved in a collision on Standing Stane Road, Kirkcaldy at around 8.45am.

He passed away in the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, last night.

17-year-old Ethan King died at the scene and an 18-year-old man remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Inquiries into the collision are ongoing and officers continue to appeal to anyone who saw the black Vauxhall Corsa travelling in the area prior to the collision, or who has information that can help the investigation, to get in touch.

Sergeant Nicola Young from Fife’s Road Policing Unit said: “Tragically as a result of the collision a second young person has lost their life and our thoughts remain with his family and friends, as well as those of the other injured parties, at this difficult time.

“I would again appeal to anyone who may have information to assist our inquiries, and has not yet spoken to officer, to come forward at their earliest convenience.”

Earlier last week, Hearts youth player Anthony McDonald was praised after announcing that he is to auction off a set of signed football jerseys in Ethan King’s honour.

The Kirkcaldy-born winger made his debut for the Jam Tarts last year and posted on Twitter: “Gonna be auctioning off a few signed Hearts tops in the coming week or so, all profit goes to the family of Ethan King so any offers please dm.”

A memorial event for Ethan King has been planned for this evening at Kirkcaldy Prom.

