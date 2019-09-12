Second thoughts on disposable shopping

Edinburgh Remakery, a second-hand store on Leith Walk, is encouraging students in the Capital to seek out preloved items when it comes to furnishing their temporary homes.

The social enterprise and community repair hub is offering alternatives to the disposable shopping culture by taking in unwanted goods, giving them a new lease of life and reselling them at an affordable price.

As it endeavours to spread the recycle and reuse message, and provide people with the necessary skills, the Remakery is running a variety of workshops, including sewing, upcycling and upholstery. Customers are also invited to drop in for weekly repair evenings which cover anything from IT repairs to furnishings.

Stephanie Bowring, communications manager at Edinburgh Remakery says: “Furnishing your flat doesn’t have to break the bank. Whether you choose to chip in with housemates for practical pieces such as pots, pans and kitchenware or opt to add some personality to a tired bedroom, second-hand shops offer a treasure trove of affordable and high-quality pieces at a fraction of their original price.

“Every time you buy second hand, you are helping to create a more sustainable world. Shopping second hand improves neighbourhoods and strengthens communities by promoting sustainable and environmentally friendly practices.

“It also saves you money and negates the need for new items to be manufactured, thus reducing carbon emissions.”

All of the profits made at Edinburgh Remakery through the sale of second-hand goods go back into supporting efforts to create a zero-waste society.

Stephanie adds: “This allow us to offer free repair services and carry out community work to help disadvantaged groups. It allow us to grow as an environmental charity, to take in more damaged goods, rescue more items from ending up in landfill, and help vulnerable people across Scotland.”