Sectarian graffiti daubed on Juniper Green bus stop

YOBS who scrawled sectarian graffiti on bus stops in Juniper Green have sparked outrage.

Three shelters were vandalised on Friday night, including one with an offensive slur targeted towards the Pope.

Tory Councillor Susan Webber demanded immediate action to remove the paint and track down those responsible.

“I’m really livid about this because it’s not the type of thing this part of the city is associated with,” said Cllr Webber.

Businesses are now checking their CCTV to help police find the culprits after two youths were seen acting suspiciously in the area at around 3am on Saturday.

Utility boxes along the pavement were also daubed with maroon paintwork including the letters HMFC - believed to refer to Heart of Midlothian Football Club.

Cllr Webber repeated calls for a graffiti taskforce to be setup to help crackdown on such incidents.

“We need sharper action on this,” added Cllr Webber. “It needs to be removed quickly and those found who did it because if it’s just removed, they’ll do it again.”

