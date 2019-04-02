‘Selfless and fun-loving’: Tributes paid to son of MI6 chief who died in Scottish estate crash

Have your say

Tributes have been paid to the “big-hearted and fun-loving” son of MI6 chief Alex Younger after the 22-year-old reportedly died in a motor vehicle accident on a private estate.

Sam Younger, who is said to have been involved in the crash in Stirlingshire on Saturday, was described as a “wonderful son” by his devastated family.

The Edinburgh University student was remembered as “always warm and friendly” and “confident and excited about the future” by lecturer Kieran Oberman.

“We are devastated by the tragic news of his death and our thoughts are with his family and friends,” he said.

READ MORE: Mi6 Chief’s son was student killed in crash

Mr Younger was a former pupil of the prestigious Dulwich College boys school in south London, where he played rugby in the first XV.

The Old Alleynians Association of former students announced his death with “deep sadness”.

“Sam died in a car accident in Scotland in the early hours of Saturday morning,” said a statement online.

“A selfless, big-hearted, fun-loving and committed Alleynian, and Old Alleynian, we offer heartfelt condolences to Sam’s family and friends.”

READ MORE: Student dies in tragic accident on private estate

Police Scotland said Mr Younger’s death was being treated as unexplained, although there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

The force said: “(We) can confirm that Sam Younger, a 22-year-old student from Edinburgh University, has died following an accident involving a motor vehicle on a private estate in Stirlingshire on Saturday 30th March 2019.

“The family have provided that they wish privacy and space to remember and celebrate their wonderful son.”

A report was being compiled to be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Mr Younger’s father has been Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) - a position known as “M” - since November 2014.

The appointment came after a career of more than 20 years as an officer in the SIS, which is commonly called MI6.

Earlier this year it was reported that the former Army officer was expected to stay in the post beyond his November retirement date in the interest of security stability in the post-Brexit period.

The Times reported that the extension, if confirmed, would make him the longest-serving MI6 chief since the 1960s.