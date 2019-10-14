Seven-vehicle pile-up on the Edinburgh by-pass causes delays

RUSH-HOUR commuters are facing delays this morning after a seven-vehicle shunt on the city bypass.

Monday, 14th October 2019, 08:04 am
Traffic cops were called at 7.25am

Police were scrambled to the A720 eastbound carriageway at around 7.25am after the pile-up in the outside lane.

No one was hurt though clean-up crews were deployed after petrol leaked onto the roadway.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We were called to a road traffic collision between seven vehicles.

"There were no reports of injuries however there was quite a bit of fuel on the road which has been cleaned up."

Drivers were caught up in knock-on delays caused by the smash.

Edinburgh Travel News tweeted: "Update 0743hrs City Bypass (E) partially blocked at Baberton due to an RTC.

"Delays from M8 J2, queues westbound from Lasswade and congestion building Wester Hailes Road / Clovenstone rbt."