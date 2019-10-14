Seven-vehicle pile-up on the Edinburgh by-pass causes delays
RUSH-HOUR commuters are facing delays this morning after a seven-vehicle shunt on the city bypass.
Monday, 14th October 2019, 08:04 am
Police were scrambled to the A720 eastbound carriageway at around 7.25am after the pile-up in the outside lane.
No one was hurt though clean-up crews were deployed after petrol leaked onto the roadway.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We were called to a road traffic collision between seven vehicles.
"There were no reports of injuries however there was quite a bit of fuel on the road which has been cleaned up."
Drivers were caught up in knock-on delays caused by the smash.
Edinburgh Travel News tweeted: "Update 0743hrs City Bypass (E) partially blocked at Baberton due to an RTC.
"Delays from M8 J2, queues westbound from Lasswade and congestion building Wester Hailes Road / Clovenstone rbt."