Shauna Macdonald scoops award at star-studded Scottish Baftas

International film star Shauna Macdonald won the award for best film actress at this years Scottish Baftas.

The Canadian-born actress, who grew up in Portobello, picked up the award for her performance in sci-fi movie White Chamber.

She took to Twitter on Sunday night posting a selfie with her Bafta award with the caption “Best night ever!!!”

Shauna, 37, became a horror icon after starring in The Descent 13 years ago before going on to star in Filth and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Writer and director Armando Iannucci won two awards at this years Scottish Baftas for his film The Death Of Stalin.

Being handed the award for both writer for film/television and director factual, he became the joint biggest winner of the night along with John MacLaverty’s documentary on Scotland’s ill-fated 1978 World Cup campaign.

Shauna Macdonald at the Edinburgh International Film Festival in June this year. Picture: Greg Macvean

Scotland 78: A Love Story won the single documentary award and gave MacLaverty the trophy for director factual.

Nae Pasaran was awarded best feature film and the three former engineers whose refusal to repair aeroplane engines in Scotland used by brutal military dictator Augusto Pinochet, Bob Fulton, John Keenan and Robert Sommerville, whose story the film tells, were on hand to accept the award.

Actor Alan Cumming was was given the award for outstanding contribution to film and television, presented by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Other winners at the ceremony at Glasgow’s Radisson Blu Hotel, hosted by broadcaster Edith Bowman, included Jack Lowden as film actor for his turn in Calibre, Chris Reilly being named best television actor for The Last Post and Elaine C Smith taking the title of television actress for Two Doors Down.

Comedy Scot Squad picked up the award for television scripted, the specialist factual prize went to Imagine... Rupert Everett: Born To Be Wilde while Violent Men: Behind Bars was named best features and factual series.

Beckett took the game award, My Loneliness Is Killing won best short film, the entertainment prize went to Armchair Detectives and Widdershins, voiced by actor Brian Cox, came top in Animation.

Production designer Pat Campbell was awarded outstanding contribution to craft while producer Paddy Higson was took the award for outstanding contribution to the Scottish industry.

Bafta Scotland director Jude MacLaverty said: “It has been a truly incredible evening celebrating the very best of Scottish creative talent in Scotland across the film, television, and games industries.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the inspiring work that’s being produced in Scotland, and the fact that so much Scottish talent is being recognised internationally in the screen industries.

“We would like to offer our warmest congratulations to all our worth winners and nominees.”

