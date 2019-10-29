Shocked drivers watch as prisoner taken out of custody van on a stretcher at busy Edinburgh junction
SHOCKED drivers watched as a prisoner was stretchered out of the back of a prison van at a busy Capital junction this afternoon.
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 2:11 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 2:53 pm
Photos emerged of the moment paramedics transferred the man into a waiting ambulance on Gorgie Road.
It was later confirmed the man had fallen ill not far from Saughton prison.
One witness said: “It looked pretty bad, he was on a spinal board.”
Police were also scrambled to the scene and were seen escorting the ambulance to the Royal Infirmary.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At about 1.05pm a male prisoner was taken unwell while travelling in a security van."