Shocking pictures show moment seagull swoops and devours pigeon chick in Edinburgh

A horrified dog walker has spoken of the moment a large seagull swooped down and devoured a pigeon chick after it had fallen from its nest on Leith Links.

Sarah Gill, 29, was walking her dog Bruce on the Links on Thursday (July 25) evening when she heard a rustling coming from a tree she passed by.

The moment a seagull swooped on a helpless baby pigeon

A baby pigeon fell from a height onto the ground before looking dazed and confused, but what happened next left Sarah shocked and shaken.

She told the Edinburgh Evening News: "I heard a rustling coming from the tree as I walked past before a baby pigeon hit the ground.

"It was really fluffy and you could see it wasn't ready to fly yet, it just sort of wandered around looking dazed.

"I was thinking of how I could help it or who I could call when from out of nowhere a giant seagull swooped down and picked it up.

"It threw it to the ground again and started pecking until the pigeon stopped moving - it was horrific."

Sarah says the young pigeon was only on the ground for around 30 seconds before the gull set its sights, leaving her with no time to help.

"I just watched in disbelief, I couldn't believe what I was seeing," she added.

