Shocking video shows fans clash before Hearts v Celtic semi-final

This is the shocking moment football fans clashed in the streets of Edinburgh ahead of the Betfred Cup semi-final match between Hearts and Celtic.

A video posted on Twitter shows a group of fans shouting and launching objects as they made their way to Murrayfield on Sunday afternoon.

The clip emerged on social media as Celtic fans arrived in Edinburgh for the hotly anticipated tie.

During the video, one man can be seen throwing what appears to be a can of beer at a bus. Seconds later, the bus is struck with a traffic cone before quickly driving off.

Two women watched the scenes unfold as they tried to stay out of harm’s way.

Police said one arrest had been made in connection with the match but did not confirm if this was related to the street incident.

Hearts were defeated 3-0 by Celtic in front of a crowd of 61,161, the second-biggest attendance at a football match held in Edinburgh.

Video credit: John Hodge

