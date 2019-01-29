Shorter hours for proposed Holy Corner pub over noise fears

A company set to give a former bank a new lease of life as a “super pub” has had a late licence curtailed after residents raised concerns over noise.

Signature Pubs, led by director Nic Wood, above, is transforming the old Bank of Scotland at Holy Corner in Morningside into a 300-capacity restaurant, bar and event space.

The company had applied to the Edinburgh Licensing Board for a 1am licence – but councillors only allowed it to open from 11am until midnight, seven days a week.

Caroline Loudon, representing the company, said she couldn’t accept an initial 11pm closing time proposal put forward by Cllr Nick Cook.

She said: “It’s a restaurant and bar with outdoor seating. We are a tried and tested operator.

“They are terribly restrictive hours that makes investment very tricky.”