Single malt Scotch whisky hit by 25% tariff by US under Donald Trump move

Have your say

Single malt whisky exported from Scotland to the United States is set to be hit by a 25 per cent tariff in a fortnight's time.

The new duty will come into effect on 18 October.

Single malt whisky from Scotland will face a 25 per cent tariff from the US

The levy is part of a raft of measures being imposed by the US under president Donald Trump in retaliation against EU subsidies given to aircraft maker Airbus.

READ MORE: 5 incredible Scottish beers and the best foods to pair them with

Scotch whisky exports to the US last year were worth $1.3 billion (£1bn).

Karen Betts, chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, branded the tariffs as substantial.

Whisky tasting

"This is a serious situation for the industry," she said.

"We heard overnight that a 25 per cent import tariff will be imposed on all single malts into the United States and also all Scotch whisky liqueurs, and that's from a position of zero.

"We've had a zero tariff on imports to the United States for the past 25 years, so this is quite a hike."

Other goods being targeted include popular export items and gifts from Scotland such as cashmere sweaters, dairy products and pork.

The tariffs will also apply to olives, biscuits, books and some machinery.

READ MORE: Exciting new Edinburgh Distillery offers chance to taste piece of Scotch whisky history with launch of exclusive members club

Brussels has threatened to retaliate similarly against US goods.