Sir Alex Ferguson returns to Old Trafford for first time since emergency surgery

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson received a standing ovation after his return to Old Trafford for the first time since having emergency brain surgery in May.

The 76-year-old returned to Old Trafford ahead of Man United’s game against Wolves.

Fans were asked fans to be in their seats 15 minutes with the former manager receiving a standing ovation and a round of applause upon his arrival.

Speaking to the official channel of the club, Sir Alex said: “It’s bound to be emotional.”

“I’m a bit nervous, to be honest with you, maybe a bit tense really because the last game was Arsenal back in April,” he added on MUTV.

“It was a long time but it’s great to be back and I just hope we get a win today.

“It’s great to go back to the stadium and it’s going to be quite emotional for me when the game starts.

“It had to happen some time and I’ve been looking forward to it. It was important getting the right time and the right rest before coming to a game.”

“It’s obviously been a long journey but I’m making steps forward, doing what my son tells me and what the doctors tell me, so it’s really good.”

Ferguson had emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage on 5 May and was in intensive care for several days following the operation.

He was last seen at Old Trafford was on 29 April, when he presented former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger with a commemorative trophy.