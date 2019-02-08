Sir Phillip Green allegations to be made public after court ruling

Details of allegations against Sir Philip Green are set to be revealed after his legal action against The Daily Telegraph was formally brought to an end at the High Court.

The newspaper said it intended to publish the information as well as the “inside story” of the court battle on its website.

The retail tycoon hit back by accusing the paper of “pursuing a vendetta” against him and his staff and said former employees whose allegations were uncovered by the newspaper were under “ongoing obligations” to honour non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

Sir Philip obtained a court injunction preventing the Telegraph from publishing allegations of misconduct made against him by five ex-employees who had agreed to keep the details of their complaints confidential under NDAs. But, in a statement issued last week, it was announced the Topshop owner was dropping the case because it was “pointless” after he was named in Parliament as the businessman behind an injunction against the newspaper.

In a ruling in London on Friday, Mr Justice Warby granted the Topshop owner and two of his companies permission to discontinue the proceedings – which was needed because of the injunction.

However, the judge declined to impose conditions to stop Sir Philip and the companies suing either the Telegraph or the former employees in future, as requested by the newspaper.

A statement issued after the ruling on behalf of Sir Philip and the board of Arcadia Group said: “The Telegraph has pursued a vendetta against Sir Philip Green and the employees and management of Arcadia Group for the past nine months, harassing many of its staff and their families in their homes, often at night and at weekends.

“The Telegraph and its owners must now decide whether to do the decent thing and respect the NDAs.

“If not, they will expose their sources to potential further legal actions and significant losses.

“Their fate is now in the Telegraph’s hands.”

Sir Philip’s lawyers said the decision to drop the case was prompted by Lord Hain’s identification of Sir Philip in the House of Lords in October last year.

Lord Hain’s disclosure came a day after the Telegraph ran a front-page story saying it was prevented from naming a “mystery businessman”, with the headline “The British #MeToo scandal which cannot be revealed”.

The injunction was first sought after Sir Philip and an executive at his Arcadia firm were contacted by a Telegraph journalist in July last year.