Skeleton mask robber holds up Edinburgh Margiotta’s on Halloween

An armed suspect wearing a skeleton mask threatened staff at a Comiston food store before making off with a sum of cash.

The incident happened at the Margiotta’s on Comiston Road at around 9.50pm on Wednesday, 31 October.

According to Edinburgh Police, the man, who was wearing a skeleton mask and a black cat suit, threatened a member of staff with a knife and demanded money before making off on foot towards Morningside with a three-figure sum of cash.

READ MORE: Fan arrested after ‘assault on assistant referee’ at Edinburgh derby

He is described as aged 16 to 20 years, around 5ft 4 inches tall, of a slim build. He spoke with a Scottish accent and was carrying an orange plastic bag.

Officers are investigating and anyone who can help with the ongoing inquiry is asked to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Gavin Howat from Gayfield CID said: “Although no-one was injured during the incident it was a harrowing experience for the members of staff.

“I would ask anyone who was in the Comiston Road area on Wednesday night and who may have seen anything or who knows who was responsible to get in touch.

“Anyone with information can contact Gayfield CID on 101 quoting Incident 4371 of the 31 October or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital