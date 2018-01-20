Sky TV upgrade: how to get 80 extra channels for free

Sky TV customers are being offered upgrades that will give them 80 more channels for free.

The broadcaster’s popular Original package is being renamed Sky Entertainment.

It will feature over 350 channels – including Sky Atlantic, MTV and National Geographic – for the same price of £20 a month.

The new bundle will also give customers the opportunity to personalise their plans based on “what they love to watch”, adding and removing additional cost boosters such as kids’ TV, HD and boxsets every month.

The deal, announced in December, was originally only available to new joiners. It is now being rolled out to Sky’s existing base of 12 million customers.

Upgrades are not automatic.

If you are already on the Original deal, you will need to call up and ask for one. You will be signed up to a new 18-month contract, but can choose to pay £25 a month instead of £20 if you don’t want to be tied to Sky. Bear in mind, however, that the new system will allow you to switch between deals during your contract.

Film and sports fans can add the Sky Cinema and Sky Sports packages to Sky Entertainment for an extra cost on either a fixed term or rolling contract basis.

