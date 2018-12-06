Sleep in the Park 2018: Weather forecast for the sleep out in Princes Street Gardens

Have your say

Sleep in the Park is a fundraising sleep out, which hopes to raise money in the aim of ending homelessness in Scotland.

This year’s sleep out takes place on Saturday 8 December in four Scottish cities, but what will the weather be like for the Edinburgh event at Princes Street Gardens?

Weekend weather

According to the Met Office Friday is set to be “a bright day with scattered showers, frequent in the west. Very windy with a risk of gales. Maximum temperature 9C.

“Winds easing on Saturday with a few showers. Turning colder through the weekend, but dry on Sunday.”

Saturday is set to be bright and sunny throughout most the day, but reasonably chilly, with a maximum temperature of 8C.

Late afternoon will turn cloudy, with early evening becoming quickly dark.

The temperature will dip to 6C by 6pm and 5C by 9pm, with the overnight temperature set to be 4C.

Sunday morning will be chilly early on, remaining at 4C throughout the morning, with the sun set to make an appearance at 9am.

Saturday evening, overnight and Sunday morning are set to be cold and dry, with the wind gust ranging from 16 to 22mph.