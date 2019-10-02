Sleigh Drive in Restalrig area of Edinburgh reopens after flat fire

Sleigh Drive in Restalrig has been closed due to a flat fire.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to the fire at a flat on Sleigh Drive in Restalrig at 7.43am on Wednesday, with reports that two people could be inside the flat.

No one was found inside and everyone who could have been was accounted for.

Four appliances and the SFRS investigation team were sent to the incident, with the last two appliances leaving the scene at 10.20am.

Police Scotland are at the scene, but the Evening News understands they are there to manage traffic.

Council-run Edinburgh Travel Twitter account tweeted to warn motorists to approach the area with caution.

A Police Scotland spokespersaon said: "Around 7.50am, emergency services were called to the report of a fire on Sleigh Drive. Police supported with traffic management. Enquiries are ongoing."