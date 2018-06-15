Social Bite launches £3m fund for homeless

Social Bite has launched a £3 million fund to help homeless people.

The Housing First Scotland Fund is said to be one of the largest programmes of its kind in the UK.

The fund, launched by capital based Social Bite yesterday with an initial commitment of £3m, hopes to bring 800 people into secure and supported tenancies by 2020.

The creation of the fund – a partnership with the Corra Foundation and Glasgow Homeless Network (GHN) – follows December’s Sleep in the Park event in Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens, which raised cash for the homeless.

Social Bite has already set up a village in the city providing accommodation for homeless people in Granton made up of ten two-bedroom houses.

Josh Littlejohn, the social enterprise organisation’s co-founder, said there was now a real chance to make change.

He said: “Housing First means that home is the best foundation from which to address any other challenges or disadvantages people face.

“It means safety and security and a fresh opportunity for people to build and live their lives as part of a community.

“We have an incredible opportunity here to get 800 people off the streets and into mainstream accommodation with support.

“I would like to thank the 8,000 people that slept out last December and raised so much money. If it wasn’t for them, this simply wouldn’t be happening.”

The Housing First Scotland Fund is also supported through funding from the Merchants House Glasgow. The closing date for support partners to apply to the fund is July 10.