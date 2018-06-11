Social Bite to feature on new Edinburgh Monopoly board

A CHARITY that aims to end homelessness in Scotland will feature on Edinburgh’s new Monopoly board.

Social Bite is the first square to be revealed as “Passing Go” on the brand new edition of the classic game, which will be released later this year.

The charity – which runs a string of not-for-profit sandwich shops – was set up on Rose Street in the heart of the Capital in 2012.

READ MORE: In pictures: 20 places we want to see in the new Edinburgh Monopoly

Since then, it has received high profile visits from Hollywood A listers including George Clooney and Leonardo di Caprio.

Social Bite will fill one of the Community Chest squares after it topped a public poll run by Winning Moves UK, the game’s makers under official license from Monopoly owners Hasbro.

Social Bite co-founder Josh Littlejohn MBE said: “A huge thank you to everyone who voted for us. Monopoly has been my favourite game since I was a kid and we are thrilled to be featuring on this great new board.

“Over the last few years we have worked extensively with the homeless community and the charity’s profile has undoubtedly been raised by the visits of Hollywood A listers and Royalty.”

READ MORE: Sean Connery to feature as token in Edinburgh Monopoly?

Benjamin Thompson, Custom Games Manager at Winning Moves UK, said: “We feel this is an appropriate position on the board, with Social Bite being such a very big part of the Edinburgh community.”