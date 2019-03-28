South Edinburgh community groups come together for biggest-ever ‘Spring Clean’

Community groups have come together for the biggest-ever ‘Spring Clean’ in the south of Edinburgh.

The ‘Big Spring Clean’ was first organised by The Friends of Burdiehouse Burn Valley Park in 2016 and secured the support of the City of Edinburgh Council to improve an area twice the size of Princes Street Gardens.

The group has organised three major events each year under the banner of the ‘Big Spring Clean’.

This year there’s a programme of eight events backed by The Friends of St Katharine’s Park, Liberton and District Community Council, the 93rd Edinburgh Guides, Edinburgh and Lothians Greenspace Trust and The City of Edinburgh Council.

The first event is taking place at Liberton Gardens on Saturday with the group meeting at St Katherine’s Park at 9am.

This is then followed by Moredun Woods/Ellen’s Glen area on April 6 with the tram meeting at the rear of Morrisons on Gilmerton Road at 10am.

The project also secured sponsorship from family firm Bernard Hunter, which is helping support the volunteers, and the council has agreed to deliver certificates for all young people who join in the clean up.

Bruce Bennet, Secretary of The Friends of Burdiehouse Burn Valley Park said: “We hope lots more people will join this ‘Big Spring Clean’ and get our parks and public spaces looking great for people to enjoy.”