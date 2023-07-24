News you can trust since 1873
South Queensferry residents left with no running water due to supply problem

Engineers are investigating a suspected fault with a nearby valve.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 13:04 BST

Residents in South Queensferry have been hit by water supply issues leaving some with no running water.

Scottish Water has said it has engineers working to investigate a possible faulty valve which could be causing the problem.

In a statement on Monday, July 24 the utilities company said:

South Queensferry hit by water supply problem Photo: Lisa FergusonSouth Queensferry hit by water supply problem Photo: Lisa Ferguson
South Queensferry hit by water supply problem Photo: Lisa Ferguson
“Customers in South Queensferry have reported an interruption to their water supply. We are currently onsite alongside our contractors to investigate a potential fault with a Pressure Reducing Valve in the area which could be resulting in loss of water supply to our customers.

While we investigate, please be aware that you may experience no water supply or low/intermittent water pressure. You may also experience discoloured water.

If you require additional support, please use this link to sign up as a Priority Services Customer.

"If you have experienced flooding due to this incident and need support, please call us on 0800 0778 778 or via one of the other methods on our contact us page.”

Scottish Water has been contacted for comment.

