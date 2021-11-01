Southhouse road fire: More than 30 firefighters tackle overnight blaze at Edinburgh chip shop

More than 30 firefighters attended a blaze at a chip shop in the Burdiehouse area of Edinburgh in the early hours of Monday morning.

By Beth Murray
Monday, 1st November 2021, 8:13 am

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said six fire engines and a high reach appliance went to the scene in Southhouse Road, Edinburgh, when the alarm was raised at 2.37am on Monday.

Around 32 firefighters were at the scene tackling what was described as a large-scale blaze.

There were no reports of any casualties.

Police Scotland has been contacted for a comment.

