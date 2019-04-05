Spotify premium customers can get a free Google Home mini

Spotify are giving away free Google Home mini smart speakers to their subscribers.

The streaming music service has announced that everyone with the Spotify Premium for Family deal (which costs £14.99 a month and covers up to six people living in the same house) can get a free Google Home Mini.

The smart speaker usually sells for around £49 and comes with the Google Assistant built in, so you can ask it to do useful things like add diary reminders, or curious questions such as how many teeth dogs have, and it will, in theory, give you an answer.

And while this kind of freebie is usually reserved for new customers, this deal is also available to people already on the Premium for Family deal.

Don’t hang around

You’ll need to be quick though, as the offer is only available “while supplies last”.

You can claim you free smart speaker here: https://www.spotify.com/uk/family/

Lionel Guicherd-Callin, European product manager at Google, said, "Being able to access thousands of Spotify playlists via the Google Assistant has always been a seamless experience, so giving families the power to do it from anywhere in the house with the Google Home Mini is a natural next step.

“With a simple, 'Hey Google,' the whole family can enjoy their favourite music, while also using it for other helpful assistance designed especially for families."

You can only claim one free Google Home Mini per Family account, and it has to be the main account holder that claims it. The offer will run until the 14 of May.