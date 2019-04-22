Sri Lanka attacks: 3 children of Scotland’s biggest landowner Anders Povlsen killed

Scotland’s biggest private landowner has said three of his children were killed in the Sri Lanka terror attacks.

Anders Holch Povlsen’s children were visiting Sri Lanka over the Easter holiday.

A spokesperson for the billionaire confirmed that three of his four children were among those killed after a number of attacks against churches and luxury hotels across the country on Easter Sunday.

Mr Povlsen, 46, now owns 221,000 acres of Scotland with his portfolio outstripping that of the Duke of Buccleuch, who holds 217,000 acres. He made his fortune after inheriting fashion company Bestseller, which owns fashion brands including Vero Moda and Jack and Jones with the Dane also holding a 27 per cent stake in ASOS.

Denmark’s Prime Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, said in a statement: “I can only condemn these disgusting terror actions, which are based on a grotesque view of humanity.

“Our fears that there are Danes among the victims have regrettably been confirmed.”

Sri Lankan High Commissioner to the UK, Manisha Gunasekera, said eight British nationals were killed in the attacks which have nearly 300 dead.

“As of now I think there is information on eight nationals who have lost their lives and the other numbers are of other nationals,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Ms Gunasekera said the investigations were moving “very swiftly” but warned against taking a “linear view” on the motive of the attacks.

She said: “This cuts across the ethnic and religious dimensions... it’s very difficult to see who has been targeted. It appears as if the entirety of Sri Lanka has been targeted as well as the unity and coexistence that Sri Lankans have attempted so hard to safeguard over the years.”

