Sri Lanka attacks, what we know so far: 3 children of Scotland’s biggest landowner and 8 Brits dead

Nearly 300 people, including eight Britons, have died after a series of bombings in Sri Lanka.

Here is what we know so far:

Three of the children of Anders Povlsen were killed in the terror attack.

- Scotland’s biggest private landowner has said three of his children were killed in the Sri Lanka terror attacks.

- Six nearly simultaneous explosions at three churches and three hotels took place at Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa on Easter Sunday.

- In Colombo, St Anthony’s Shrine and the Cinnamon Grand, Shangri-La and Kingsbury hotels were targeted in the first wave of explosions.

-Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said there was “lots of speculation at the moment but there is no hard knowledge” about the perpetrators of the atrocity and “we obviously need to wait for the police in Sri Lanka to do their work”.

- Other blasts were reported at St Sebastian’s Church in Negombo, a majority Catholic town north of Colombo, and at Zion Church in the eastern town of Batticaloa.

- Three police officers were killed when they went to question suspects following a tip.

- There were two further explosions later at a guesthouse in Dehiwala and near an overpass at Dematagoda on the outskirts of Colombo.

- Sri Lankan officials have described it as a terrorist attack by religious extremists. Most of the eight blasts are suspected suicide attacks.

- Police will examine reports that the intelligence community failed to detect or warn of possible suicide attacks as part of their investigation.

- Eight Britons, including two people holding joint US and British nationalities, are among the 290 people dead.

- Among the Britons feared dead are Anita Nicholson, 42, and her 11-year-old son Alex.

- There are also US, Turkish, Indian, Portuguese, Dutch and Chinese victims among the 27 foreign nationals killed.

- More than 500 people have been injured.

- Thirteen suspects have been arrested, according to officials. No-one has taken responsibility for the massacre.

- Sri Lankan authorities blocked access to many social media services in the wake of the attack, with Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp all affected.

- A nationwide curfew was imposed from 6pm to 6am and has since been lifted.

