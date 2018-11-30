St Andrew’s Day in Edinburgh: Free ice skating for Andrews and Andreas

Today is St Andrew’s Day and what better way to celebrate Scotland’s patron saint than with free ice skating.

To mark the event, Edinburgh’s Christmas is offering free tickets to the ice skating in St Andrew Square to anyone named Andrew, Andy or Andrea or with the last name Andrew or Andrews.

Ice skating in St Andrew Square is a must-do activity in Edinburgh at Christmas.

The offer is valid between 10am and 9.30pm on Friday, 30 November and valid photographic ID must be presented.

Edinburgh is putting on a whole host of events in honour of St Andrews’ Day, including a ceilidh at the Jam House and a St Andrew’s Conga on the Royal Mile.

READ MORE: St Andrew’s Day 2018: 5 fun celebration events in Edinburgh

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital