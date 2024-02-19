St Mary’s Music School to offer free ‘Lower Brass Days’ activities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Activities will include masterclasses, ensemble work, concerts, and taster sessions from industry leaders and world-renowned performers.

St Mary's Music School - a specialist music school based in the heart of Edinburgh, with generous tuition funding available and admission based solely on musical promise - has partnered with leading UK brass players to bring an exciting series of Lower Brass Days to Edinburgh and Elgin aimed at encouraging young people to study the trombone, euphonium, tenor and baritone horns, and tuba.

Taking place on Saturday 24 February in Edinburgh (The Parish Church of St Cuthbert, Lothian Road) and Sunday 25 February in Elgin (Elgin Academy), the school hopes to expand local access to music within schools, and to raise the profile of, and interest in, lesser available brass instruments. In addition to taster sessions with Buffet Crampon (a prominent market leader in the manufacturing of top of the range wind instruments), attendees will be welcomed to a day of presentations, masterclasses, ensemble work, and concerts - free to attend for all and open for participation to school aged pupils.

Director of Music John Cameron said: “We are excited to be working with leading brass professionals from across the UK in providing free access to days of activities to celebrate the world of lower brass. This is part of our active musical outreach programme which includes our ‘Instrument Library’, set up to give young musicians access to quality instruments at an early age.”

As well as celebrating brass musicianship nationwide, it is hoped the Lower Brass Days will also see the second phase of St Mary’s Music School ‘Instrument Library’ come to fruition and further democratise access to quality musical instruments.

Launched last autumn, the Instrument Library has seen St Mary’s Music School invest in a small fleet of endangered instruments with the hopes of nourishing musical potential in the early years.

Entrusted to specific teachers, instruments such as the oboe and bassoon can be loaned out for three years, with the possibility of extension to pupils who might otherwise find accessing these instruments financially prohibitive.

Buffet Crampon will supply instruments for Taster Sessions; whilst Martin Thomson, Danielle Price, John Kenny, Jonathan Gawn, Oren Marshall (Trinity Laban), Arlene Macfarlane, Emily White (British Trombone Society), and representatives from UK Conservatoires will lead an array of presentations and performances.

Euan Meikle, sales manager for Buffet Crampon in the UK and Ireland said: “The cultivation of new talent is both a core principle for me and Buffet Crampon, as well as crucial to the survival of our music industry.

"I look forward to presenting the Prodigy 'Come and Play' Experience, which aims to give attendees the opportunity to view a demonstration, play an instrument and even take a virtual reality tour of how instruments are made via Virtual Reality!”

Amongst an exciting day of Lower Brass events, St Mary’s Music School has also been running a 'Composition Competition' for school age composers aged 10 - 18 across Scotland, with the chosen winning ‘Fanfare’ to be performed on both days by leading musicians.