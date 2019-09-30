Staff 'risked their lives' evacuating Scottish nursing home during kitchen fire

Staff have been praised for safely evacuating a nursing home after a fire started in the kitchen on Sunday night.

Three fire appliances were called to the two-storey Blackfaulds House Nursing Home in Avonbridge, shortly before 6:40pm.

All 22 residents were safely evacuated.

READ MORE: Fountainbridge closed due to major building fire after gas explosion near Tollcross Primary

A fire service spokeswoman said the fire started in the kitchen and that all 22 residents were safely escorted out of the building.

And locals have already been praising the emergency services, care home staff and local community for their efforts.

One, Joanna Miller Brown, said on Facebook that the village hall opened so that everyone could take the residents to a warm place for hot drinks, food, covers and pillows.

She wrote: "Cannot believe all the help that showed up people came down with night clothes and food. I’m just glad that there was no casualties.

"Well done to everyone especially all the home staff. These girls deserved a medal because some risked their live’s getting everyone out before the fire crew arrived."

A statement from the fire service said: "We were alerted at 6:37pm on Sunday September 29th to reports of smoke issuing within a nursing home on Westfield Road, Avonbridge.

"We mobilised three fire appliances and crews extingsuished the fire within the kitchen located on the ground floor of the two-storey building.

"We carried out ventilation of the property and further checks for any hidden fire spread.

"There were no casualties, however we assisted emergency partners in the safe removal of 22 residents from the building."