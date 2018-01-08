Starbucks to trial a 5p charge for paper cups

Starbucks are to trial a 5p charge on the use of paper cups from next month in a bid to encourage reusable containers.

The trial will take place in over 20 stores in London in an initial 3 month trial.

Following the trial, the 5p charge for cups could be rolled out across the UK in a bid to reduce the use of disposable plastic cups.

The company confirmed that all money raised will be donated to environmental charity Hubbub and comes as some politicians call for a levy to be introduced on plastic cups, also dubbed the ‘latte levy’.

Starbucks currently offers a 25p discount on drink orders if customers bring their own reusable cup.

Other coffee chains also do the same including high street chain Costa.

In a statement on their official site Starbucks said: “Ever since we opened in the UK, 20 years ago, we have looked at ways to encourage and support the use of reusable cups.

“We recognise that there is growing concern about the number of single-use paper cups being used and that our customers are interested in ways that we can help them reduce, reuse and recycle.

“To that end we will be exploring the impact that a cup charge may have in changing behaviour in addition to the measures we, and the whole industry, are taking on cup recycling.”