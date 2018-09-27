Stationery business that never stands still

The writing was on the wall for Brian and Gill Burgess when they joined forces in the early ‘90s to open their own stationery shop in Morningside.

Now celebrating 25 years in business, they are also celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary this year.

Having met while working for a stationery manufacturer – Brian in sales, Gill in marketing – they opened Stationery Express in 1993 after Brian was made redundant and Gill joined the business three months later.

“We chose Morningside because none of the ‘big boys’ were here at the time. It had lots of independent shops and a village feel. Our market research – talking to other retailers – told us that shoppers in the area were very loyal to their local shops,” says Brian.

It seems the shop was just what the area needed with steady demand for pens, pencils, paperclips and other stationery staples. Very much a traditional stationer, the shop has nonetheless evolved to minimise the threat from online shopping.

“We supply a huge range of other products within the shop from document wallets to large storage boxes. If we don’t have what you’re looking for in store, we have a catalogue of over 23,000 products, with most available for collection in-store the next day,” Brian adds.

“We also offer a range of in-store services, including photocopying, comb binding, faxing, laminating and printing from a USB drive, CD or email.

“Our dissertation binding service is particularly popular with students across Edinburgh. We can also arrange small volume printing, such as mini address labels and change of address cards.”

As part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, the shop is running a range of promotions in October, as well as offering a free pen to customers who spend over £5, while stocks last.

Stationery Express, 243a Morningside Rd, 0131 447 3045.