Steps being taken to make sprinkler systems mandatory

Legislation to make sprinklers mandatory in new social housing is to be taken forward by the Scottish Government.

Labour MSP David Stewart proposed a Private Member’s Bill to make installing the systems compulsory, backed by a consultation with 94 per cent of responses in favour, and support from more than 50 MSPs.

He proposed the new law, which would bring all local authorities in line with Wales and Dundee, Angus and Fife councils, to save lives in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Now Housing Minister Kevin Stewart has pledged to bring forward legislation on the issue.

He said: “I am very grateful to David Stewart for his work on bringing forward this important issue and gaining cross-party support for his proposal.

“I can confirm that the Scottish Government will implement the aim of Mr Stewart’s proposal and will bring forward legislation as soon as is practicable in this parliamentary session. This is an opportunity to further improve standards in our social housing and this work will be taken forward.”

He said he hopes the new legislation comes into force as soon as possible.

On Sunday it emerged that the fire ravaged Glasgow School of Art building had yet to be fitted with a new sprinkler system prior to the second deadly blaze which gutted it on Friday evening.