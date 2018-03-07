Steve Cardownie: Snowball fights beat Nintendo

My son took full advantage of his days off school last week by seeking out his equally delighted friends for snowball fights, sledging and snowman building in the local park.

The Nintendo was switched off and forgotten about he absorbed himself in one of the pleasures afforded to me when I was his age, although it was a tad more dangerous when carrying out these activities in Leith as it was more than likely that one of your so-called mates would propel a snowball in your direction with a “yocker” adeptly disguised therein.

After convincing your mother that the carrot you had taken out of the kitchen really was for the snowman’s nose (but using it more imaginatively), you then spent the rest of the day skitin’ doon Starbank Park on a piece of cardboard!

Playing Nintendo? You don’t know what you’re missing!

