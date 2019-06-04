An overnight fire broke out in a laundrette in Stockbridge

Stockbridge fire: First pictures of launderette blaze on Raeburn Place

Fire crews battled a fire which engulfed a launderette in Stockbridge overnight.

The alarm was raised about the incident in Raeburn Place at 9.54pm on Monday. The fire service confirmed three fire engines and one aerial appliance were sent to the scene. A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there had been no reports of injuries. A full report omn the incident can be found here.

Flames could be seen billowing out of the laundrette's window. PIC: Ciaran Laing

1. Flames billow from window

Flames could be seen billowing out of the laundrette's window. PIC: Ciaran Laing
ugc
Buy a Photo
Fire crews tackled the blaze into the early hours of Tuesday morning, PIC: Claire Ferrier

2. Fire fighters at the scene

Fire crews tackled the blaze into the early hours of Tuesday morning, PIC: Claire Ferrier
ugc
Buy a Photo
Smoke can be seen pouring from the building on Raeburn Place as fire crews blast the flames. PIC: Claire Ferrier

3. Under control

Smoke can be seen pouring from the building on Raeburn Place as fire crews blast the flames. PIC: Claire Ferrier
ugc
Buy a Photo
Smoke rising from the laundrette on Raeburn Place as fire fighters battle the blaze. PIC: Claire Ferrier

4. Rising smoke

Smoke rising from the laundrette on Raeburn Place as fire fighters battle the blaze. PIC: Claire Ferrier
ugc
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2