Stockbridge fire: First pictures of launderette blaze on Raeburn Place
Fire crews battled a fire which engulfed a launderette in Stockbridge overnight.
The alarm was raised about the incident in Raeburn Place at 9.54pm on Monday. The fire service confirmed three fire engines and one aerial appliance were sent to the scene. A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there had been no reports of injuries. A full report omn the incident can be found here.
1. Flames billow from window
Flames could be seen billowing out of the laundrette's window. PIC: Ciaran Laing