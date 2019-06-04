Stockbridge fire: First pictures of launderette blaze on Raeburn Place

Fire crews battled a fire which engulfed a launderette in Stockbridge overnight.

The alarm was raised about the incident in Raeburn Place at 9.54pm on Monday. The fire service confirmed three fire engines and one aerial appliance were sent to the scene. A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there had been no reports of injuries. A full report omn the incident can be found here.

1. Flames billow from window Flames could be seen billowing out of the laundrette's window. PIC: Ciaran Laing ugc Buy a Photo

2. Fire fighters at the scene Fire crews tackled the blaze into the early hours of Tuesday morning, PIC: Claire Ferrier ugc Buy a Photo

3. Under control Smoke can be seen pouring from the building on Raeburn Place as fire crews blast the flames. PIC: Claire Ferrier ugc Buy a Photo

4. Rising smoke Smoke rising from the laundrette on Raeburn Place as fire fighters battle the blaze. PIC: Claire Ferrier ugc Buy a Photo

