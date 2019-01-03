Stockbridge shoppers net designer bargains at Shelter charity shop annual sale

Have your say

Shoppers have gathered for the annual Shelter Scotland sale in Stockbridge which will see designer items and collectibles sold for bargain prices.

Bargain hunters had the chance to grab a pair of designer Christian Louboutin shoes for £50 and Cashmere knitwear for just £10 in the 16th annual charity sale.

Thrifty shoppers grasped the opportunity to land some high-end bargains on designer items and collectibles.

The sale, in the Capital’s Stockbridge, included items from top brands such as Vivienne Westwood, Paul Smith, Christian Louboutin, Amanda Wakely, and Tommy Hilfiger.

A first edition of J.R.R Tolkien’s The Two Towers was just one of the high-end items for sale at £500.

Some of the fashion items of note this year include a Tory Burch designer leather jacket for £100 and an Ede & Ravenscroft Man’s Herringbone wool coat for £60.

A desirable Victorian silk top hat still in its original leather case went on sale for £100.

Other collectibles on sale include dozens of boxed Fleischmann miniature gauge railway trains and carriages, a brass Buddha head and a pink 1960s vintage telephone.

There was also an antique brass microscope by Reichert for £80 and original artworks and prints from £6.

Pete Jew, manager of Shelter Scotland’s Stockbridge shop, said: “This is our 16th annual January event and I’m delighted to say that we have a fantastic array of designer clothes and collectibles.

“As ever, we are looking forward to welcoming eager shoppers looking for real bargains.

“From Vivienne Westwood to Paul Smith and Cabbages and Roses to Amanda Wakely - the number of designer label bargains is amazing.

“People should expect the unexpected.

“This is an exciting shopping experience unlike any other.”

All funds raised from the annual sale will go towards Shelter Scotland’s work to help tackle homelessness and badly housed households across Scotland.

He added: “This annual event can only happen because of the generosity of our customers and supporters who every year help us raise as much money as possible to support Shelter Scotland’s work.”

Last year’s annual sale generated £2000 in just one hour, with the year before beating all previous records after raising an incredible £18,375 during launch week.

