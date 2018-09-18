Storm Ali: Amber warning as 80mph winds poised to batter Scotland

Have your say

Storm Ali - the first of the autumn - is forecast to batter a swathe of central Scotland tomorrow with winds up to 80mph.

The Met Office today raised its severe weather warning from yellow - "be aware" - to its second highest level, amber - "be prepared.”

Amber warnings are in place.

A spokeswoman for the agency said: "Storm Ali will bring a spell of very strong winds to Northern Ireland from early on Wednesday morning, before these strong winds spread to far north west England and central and southern Scotland by late morning.

"Strong winds will be accompanied by heavy squally showers.

"Some areas, especially high ground and coastal regions, including within the Central Belt, could see gusts of 80 mph at times.

"Winds will ease from the west through the afternoon."