Storm Ali forces closure of Princes Street Gardens

Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens have been closed until further notice due to the severe weather.

The Met Office has issued an amber "be prepared" wind warning for large parts of Scotland today as Storm Ali sweeps in.

Met Office meteorologist, Simon Partridge, said that gusts of between 80mph and 90mph are possible in the amber zone. He said these wind speeds are possible in Edinburgh, with the worst of the weather expected to hit during the evening rush hour.

And within the last half hour, The City of Edinburgh Council has posted a Tweet which reads: "Princes Street Gardens has been closed as a precaution until further notice due to forecast severe weather."

