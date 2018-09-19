Storm Ali live: 70,000 premises in Scotland without power| 102mph wind gusts recorded on Tay Road Bridge| Scotrail suspends all trains out of Edinburgh and Glasgow

Keep up with the latest on Storm Ali as it sweeps across Scotland.

Storm Ali is continuing to wreak havoc across Scotland today, with 70,000 homes and businesses left without power.

Trains out of Edinburgh and Glasgow have been suspended, while the V&A Dundee has been forced to close its doors due to "exceptionally high winds."

Two people have been killed today as a result of the storm. In one incident, a woman died after the caravan she was in blew off a cliff in the Irish Republis, while in Northern Ireland a man has been killed by a falling tree.

And 500 people had to be rescued earlier after a cruise ship was detached from its moorings in Greenock due to the gales.

Refresh for updates.