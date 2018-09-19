Storm Ali live: Amber warnings in place for Scotland| Cruise ship in Greenock detaches from moorings| Severe disruption to roads and railways| Woman dies after caravan blown off cliff in Ireland

0
Keep up with the latest on Storm Ali as it sweeps across Scotland.

Storm Ali has brought "extreme winds" to Scotland today which have even managed to detach a cruise ship from its moorings in Greenock.

There have also been several reports of fallen trees and branches on Scotland's roads and railways, as well as disruption to flights in and out of Glasgow and Edinburgh airports.

The Queensferry Crossing has closed to all high-sided vehicles for the first time ever and Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens has also been closed as a precaution.

Commuters have been warned of dangerous conditions (Photo: Shutterstock)

