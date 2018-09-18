Storm Ali: Queensferry Crossing could close to all high-sided vehicles for first time

Have your say

The Queensferry Crossing could close to high-sided vehicles for the first time tomorrow as Storm Ali sweeps across Scotland.

An amber "be prepared" warning for wind has been issued for large parts of the country between 8am and 5pm on Wednesday.

Gusts of between 65mph and 75mph are expected in low-lying areas, with stronger winds of up to 85mph likely on higher ground.

A statement published on the official Forth Bridges Twitter account has also revealed that gusts of up to 76mph are forecast at the bridges.

It added: "This would see FRB (Forth Road Bridge) close completely and the Queensferry Crossing close to high sided vehicles for the first time."

The high wind procedures for the Queensferry Crossing say that gusts exceeding 60mph means the bridge would close to double-decker buses.

But gusts exceeding 70mph will also mean closures for every high-sided vehicle, caravans, vehicles with trailers, motorbikes and vehicles with roof boxes or wind susceptible roof items.

Due to the sizeable windshield on the Queensferry Crossing, the bridge would only close to all traffic in the unlikely event that gusts exceeded 100mph.

Speed restrictions will likely be in force on the bridge tomorrow.